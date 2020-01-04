US vs Iran: Kanu reacts to killing of Soleimani, warns Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday reacted to the killing of an Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani by a United States, US, airstrike.

Kanu warned that Nigeria would bear the “brunt” of US strike.

The strike had killed Soleimani, who is the Revolutionary Guard General and head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Forces, which recently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad.

Reacting, Kanu in a tweet wrote: “What they failed to add to their banner is “Death to Biafra” because Judeo-Christians, especially Biafrans in Arewa core north of the British created contraption ‘Nigeria’ will bear the brunt of this US strike in Iraq as always. Britain must stop shielding terrorists in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the US President, Donald Trump had given insight into why Soleimani was killed by an airstrike.

Trump had disclosed that Soleimani was plotting to kill lots of American citizens but was caught in the process.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the US President had insisted that the late general was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

