US vs Iran: America warns its citizens in Nigeria

The US has advised its citizens in Nigeria to be mindful of their surroundings and be security conscious following the killing of Iranian army Chief, Qassem Soleimani and the rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement published on its website, the US Embassy in Nigeria also cautioned American citizens to maintain low profile and take personal security measures across the world.

The embassy advised US nationals to stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs.

It reads: “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”

