US travel ban: Target those in govt not Nigerians – Atiku tells Trump

Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has reacted to the travel ban on Nigeria by the United States.

We reported earlier that US president, Donald Trump had imposed a visa ban on Nigeria and five other countries.

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, is expected to take effect on February 22.

Reacting, Atiku on his Twitter page expressed sadness over the ban.

He, however, urged Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.

He wrote, “While I understand the reasons given by the Trump administration (the failure of the @MBuhari led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism), the ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public and the solidarity previous Nigerian administrations have had with the United States.

“I urge the government of President @realDonaldTrump to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.Nigeria was one of the few African nations that joined the US-led coalition during Operation Desert Storm between 1990-1991 when the United States championed the liberation of Kuwait.

“The Trump administration may also consider the pivotal role Nigeria, in partnership with the US, played in bringing peace to Liberia, an American sphere of influence, that now enjoys democracy because Nigerian blood and money paved the way for peace in that nation.

“Nigeria has also consistently voted in support of the United States and her allies at the @UN and other multilateral world bodies. This is even as we are perhaps the biggest trading partner that the United States has in Africa, even where we had alternatives.

“Nigerians love the United States and have been a major force for the positive development of that great nation: 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians. Nigerians are also the most educated immigrant community in America bar none.

“Surely, the US stands to benefit if it allows open borders with a country like #Nigeria that is able to provide skilled, hardworking and dedicated personnel in a two-way traffic.

“The current Nigerian administration may have its deficiencies and deep faults, but the Nigeria people ought not to be punished for their inefficiencies.”

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

