US cancels evacuation of nationals from Nigeria

The plane expected to airlift American nationals from Nigeria who have already been checked in for the evacuation exercise at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos this Friday has been denied permission to over fly the airspace of some countries including Ghana.

Some senior officers at the Lagos Airport who confirmed this to newsmen say they got information that the expected airlift has been cancelled since the plane coming from America did not get permission to fly over the airspace of some countries before getting into Nigeria.

As a result of this development already checked in passengers for the flight are now been given their luggage at the airport to return to their houses and this is causing a lot of confusion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport as there are more of women and children who have had to be at the airport as early as 5am.

