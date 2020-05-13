UPDATED: SGF announces Gambari as Buhari’s new Chief of Staff

Professor Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari .

Gambari’s appointment was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the Federal Executive Council virtual meeting on Wednesday.

It was reported that Gambar had i arrived at the Presidential Villa about 10.53am on Wednesday.

Gambari was screened on arrival for COVID-19, including having his temperature checked and using a hand sanitiser before he was ushered into the main building.

Gambari, an indigene of Kwara State, replaced Abba Kyari who died on April 17 from coronavirus-related complications.

Details later…

