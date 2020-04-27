Updated: Many feared trapped as fire guts NNPC station, houses in Ogba

Many people are feared trapped as a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) gas station and about five residential buildings have been gutted by fire.

The outbreak which started around 1pm at College Road, was caused by a petrol tanker allegedly discharging its content.

The fire, it was gathered soon spread into neighbouring residential buildings with people inside.

At the time of this report, firemen from Lagos and Federal Fire services have been deployed to the scene and were combating the inferno.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General (DG) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said: “It was observed that a tanker inside the NNPC caught fire which culminated to the spread of the fire to buildings nearby.

“Efforts are ongoing by the agency’s officials led by the DG/CEO and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service to combat the inferno.

“Rescue operation is ongoing while we appeal to members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to complete their work.”

For a better society

Total Views: 117 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

