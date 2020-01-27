UPDATED: LG crisis: We won’t allow breakdown of law and order-Oyo Govt

…Says State will insist on full observance of tenets of 1999 Constitution.

The Oyo State Government, said on Sunday, that it would not allow any group of persons to throw the state into crisis as a result of the ongoing debate on the management of local governments in the state.

The State also insisted in a statement that it was insisting on the full observance of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding the dissolution of the 68 illegal local council chairmen in the State.

The State warned some individuals who have been threatening to derail the peace of the State to desist from such ruinous path or face the full wrath of the law.

The Government, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that the Government’s position became imperative following the threats of violence by the sacked illegal chairmen and the stay-at-home order issued to all local government workers in the State by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The statement maintained that though Government would not begrudge the NULGE for directing its members to stay away from work in response to persistent threats emanating from the sacked chairmen of local councils and LCDA, it urged all workers in the state to reject any act of brigandage by persons or groups seeking to derail the peace and progressive governance in the State.

The statement read: “The attention of the Government of Oyo State has been drawn to a sit-at-home order announced by the State Chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

“The Government understands that the sit-at-home order was a response to persistent threats emanating from the sacked chairmen of local councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“Whereas the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde will not begrudge NULGE for seeking to preserve its members from a perceived Armageddon as promised by the sacked council chairmen, the Government would like to put it on record that it will continue to stand by the dictates of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“As earlier stated in a position by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, issues concerning the tussle over local government administration in Oyo State are before the Court of Appeal and that the two cases are scheduled for hearing on February 19, 2020.

“Any lover of peace, progress and democracy would have no problems waiting to hear from the Court on the day stated.

“We, however, urge all workers in the state to reject any act of brigandage by any persons or groups who are merely seeking to derail the peace and progressive governance that have been the lot of the State since May 29, 2019.

“We call on the workers and the teeming people of Oyo State to please ignore the threat of violence and brigandage from the sacked chairmen and rest assured that the train of unmatched groundbreaking good governance in Oyo State started by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, cannot be stopped.

