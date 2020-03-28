Updated : Bomb explosion rocks Akure, several houses destroyed

DAMISI OJO,Akure

There was a report of an explosion on Owo-Akure highway near the Airport, Eleyewo village in the early morning of Saturday.

Sources said it was caused by explosive devices suspected to be bomb that are being transported to the northern part of the country which suddenly exploded along Akure-Owo highway in Ondo State.

The blast caused apprehension among most residents of Akure, Obaile, Eleyowo, Iluabo, Osi and environs in the state.

It destroyed a popular church beside the road, “Possibility Church”, where some people were said to have been feared killed.

Confirming the incident, one of the officials of the Akure Airport who spoke in confidence, said: “Those people who are moving the bomb to the north, are still being buried on ground with their security vehicle at the scene while those at the Mission home of that church have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Owo.

“Some people are on danger list now, while some have gone (feared dead); the sound (of the blast) woke everybody around 1:00am today”.

Several houses within the vicinity were destroyed, while security operatives have condoned off the area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Andie Undie, quickly rushed to the scene of the incident.

The command said the explosion occurred when a truck conveying the items to a Quarry Company in Edo State exploded at the Akure Airport junction area.

The truck was flagged down by policemen at a check point.

The police said they notified the truck driver of a flame under the truck,which reportedly exploded when they came down to ascertain the cause of the fire.

