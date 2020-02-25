Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home Latest News UPDATE: Court convicts Metuh of all count charges in N400m fraud

UPDATE: Court convicts Metuh of all count charges in N400m fraud

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday convicted former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh and found him guilty of all the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Okon Abang, in his ruling, took his time to take the counts in the N400 million fraud case against the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The EFCC charged Metuh, who is standing trial alongside his company, Destra investment, with seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of said fund which he received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

According to Abang, the actions of Colonel Dasuki led to the criminal breach of trust and official corruption involving Metuh.

The judge stated that Metuh lacked any documentary evidence to show that former President Goodluck Jonathan authorised the release of N400 million purportedly for security reasons without a contractual agreement.

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Wholesale Jerseys Cheap 

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright 2014 - Champion Newspapers
MORE STORIES

By Phil Okose Onitsha An Igbo socio-political and cultural organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum  has urged Igbo to join any of the two major political parties and...
%d bloggers like this: