UPDATE: Court convicts Metuh of all count charges in N400m fraud

Justice Okon Abang, in his ruling, took his time to take the counts in the N400 million fraud case against the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The EFCC charged Metuh, who is standing trial alongside his company, Destra investment, with seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of said fund which he received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

According to Abang, the actions of Colonel Dasuki led to the criminal breach of trust and official corruption involving Metuh.

The judge stated that Metuh lacked any documentary evidence to show that former President Goodluck Jonathan authorised the release of N400 million purportedly for security reasons without a contractual agreement.