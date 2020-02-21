Unknown gunmen kill policemen, injure one at Ondo checkpoint

Two policemen have lost their lives following an attack at a checkpoint by unknown gunmen in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Police Command in the state confirmed the killing of the policemen which occurred along Ode Irele-Ajagba Road.

According to the command, the bandits allegedly opened fire on the policemen mounted at the checkpoint which led to the killing of two cops with one critically injured.

Already the corpse of the deceased policemen have been deposited at the mortuary, while the injured cop is said to be receiving medical care at the hospital where he was taken to.

However, the identity of the deceased cops had not been revealed by the command.

Speaking on the situation, the spokesperson of the state’s police command, CSP Femi Joseph said a manhunt towards apprehending the bandits had been launched.

His words, “We lost two of our men on duty on Monday, but we don’t know who the killers are yet, whether they are armed robbers or militants or some thugs, it is when we arrest them that they tell us who they are.

“But it is very sad and unfortunately for the command, losing our men just like that. While the investigation has commenced, we will do everything to get the bandits arrested and face the wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, sources in the area where the incident happened described the alleged killers as militants who had been terrorizing the riverine area in recent times.

One of the sources said the bandits and the policemen at the checkpoint argued over bribe which led to the shootout between them.

For a better society

Total Views: 95 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

