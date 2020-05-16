Unity Forum aspirants in APC actually ceded mandate to Ondo North, group insists

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A group, Olusegun Abraham Campaign Organisation(OACO) had insisted that the Unity Forum aspirants within the All Progressives Congress (APC) agreed on ceding governorship ticket to Ondo North Senatorial District.

Eight aspirants had earlier in a joint statement disowned the report which claimed that the ticket had been zoned to the Northern District of the state, saying it was done without authorisation.

However, OACO in a statement gave vivid explanation on what transpired at the virtual meeting/election held on April 28.

According to the statement, “We will give graphic details on the issue before some few among the aspirants who lost out in the virtual meeting/election held on April 28 go further to cause disharmony among the aspirants and the Unity Forum in order to deceive the citizenry.

“Dr Abraham has restated his loyalty to APC and Ondo State Unity Forum in its efforts to produce a consensus candidate for the October 10 Governorship Election in the state.

” The virtual WhatsApp meeting” held between 03:20 pm and 5:52 pm and the list of the APC aspirants who participated and announced their presence in the virtual WhatsApp group meeting include Olusegun Abraham, Olusola Oke, Jimi Odimayo, Adelami Olayide, Adedapo Adelegan, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe , Awodeyi Apata, Bukola Adetula, Olanrewaju Kazeem, and Ife Oyedele.

“In order to confirm their presence, Olayide requested from the House if there was any aspirant absent and Abraham replied that nobody sent apology.

“At that meeting, all Unity Forum aspirants agreed that a Seven-man Screening Committee set up by Alhaji Ali Olanusi has failed to meet the criteria for the geographical/political balance of Ondo State”.

The statement added that the screenshots of the virtual meeting have confirmed that Abraham has integrity and played his politics with fear of God, stressing that as the voting started at the meeting these are the submissions of some of the aspirants viz:

“Bukola Adetula-” North is my choice”, Awodeyi Apata-“I want to believe that we are all in agreement that the Governor should come from the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State”, Jumoke Anifowose-(nee Ajasin) “North please for obvious reasons”, Adedapo Adelegan-” I reconfirm my vote for the North”, Olanrewaju Kazeem-” I want the governorship in Ondo North and I should be candidate” and Awodeyi Apata- ” I want the Governor to come from the North for equity, justice and fairness. This will be in fulfilment of the convention”.

“At exactly 5:50 pm, Abraham asked Adelegan to count the votes and Apata later announced the results as follows, Seven aspirants voted in favour of the Northern Senatorial District, One voted in favour of the Seven man-Committee, while two voted for the Southern Senatorial District, Abraham who chaired the meeting consequently thanked all aspirants for their patience and passion for the state.

“Since Abraham is not the only aspirant from the Northern District, the people of Ondo State should have known those who are trying to drag the Unity Forum Governorship aspirants to public opprobrium.

The OACO, however, said its candidate (Abraham) is still ready to work with all Ondo State Unity Forum aspirants and the stakeholders to end the maladministration and nepotism of the current administration in Ondo State.

It maintained that the 2016 runner- up in the APC primary would continue to let the people of the state enjoy good steps he has been taking to make the state a better place to live in.

