UNIOSUN to start COVID-19 test soon

This was made known on Monday by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola during the unveiling of the UNIOSUN Sanitising Cubicle at the University campus in Osogbo.

Prof. Olabode who disclosed that the state government has approved the purchase of the PCR machine for the UNIOSUN laboratory also hinted that the university would be commercially producing the sanitising cubicle for interested corporate organisations, religious bodies, banks and financial institutions, schools, hospitals and others.

The availability of the PCR machine would enable the University to conduct COVID-19 test within the state.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university will be conducting an online examination for its student.

According to Prof. Popoola, the examination would be integrity proof because modalities have been put in place to make sure that cheating was reduced to the nearest minimum.

Meanwhile, Engr. Dr. Musbaudeen Babatunde, the Chairman of the team that fabricated the sanitising cubicle hinted that the university is open to the market and had the capacity to produce between 4-5 sanitising cubicles weekly and that depending on the demand, the capacity can be scaled up.