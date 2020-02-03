Union Bank’s Alpher is to empower women — Emuwa

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank Plc, Emeka Emuwa has disclosed that gender equality and women empowerment are of importance to bank.

Speaking at the launching of Alpher, the bank’s women banking proposition targeted at enabling women for success, Emuwa said, with our track record of supporting women, Alpher is a natural next step for us.

“Through Alpher, our focus is to empower women across all segments of the Nigerian society with tailored financial services, and other benefits that improve the quality of their lives.

Also speaking at the launch, Lola Cardoso reminded women of the need to take their best shot at attaining their dreams in order to live a fulfilled and impactful life. She also said:

“We are pleased to introduce Alpher, our unique banking proposition developed to create an enabling environment for women as they pursue their dreams and aspirations,” Cardoso said.

The launch event, themed ‘Take Your Best Shot’ featured special guests including the bank’s Board Chair, Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa and the Head of Retail Bank and Digital, Lola Cardoso, along with other Executives of the Bank.

Alpher was initially unveiled at the Bank’s 2019 International Women’s Day celebration, and has since then been developed into a fully-fledged proposition, set to change the face of banking for Nigerian women.

The Alpher platform provides tailored support for the individual woman, women-owned and women-led businesses. Women can benefit from a wide range of financial services, business and career development opportunities and lifestyle discounts.

Speakers at the launch included Hamza Bassey, Onyeche Tifase, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Nigeria; Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Founder, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation; Toyin Odulate, Founder Olori Cosmetics; and Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Founder, Beeta Universal Arts Foundation.

Union Bank recently secured $200 million in funding via a partnership with Atlas Mara Limited from Overseas Private Investment Corporation (“OPIC”), the U.S. government’s development finance institution. The funding is to drive investments in digitization, on-lending to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), and funding for women-led businesses.

Union Bank has a history of showing support to women businesses and enterprises. In 2019 to reiterate its commitment to women, the Bank awarded 40 scholarships to women entrepreneurs to build their capacity through the Enterprise & Leadership Program (ELP) organised by China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in partnership with Leading Ladies Africa.

The launch of Alpher is in line with Union Bank’s long-standing commitment to enable enterprise and empower women, their businesses and careers.

