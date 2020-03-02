UNILAG graduates 13, 489 for 2018/2019 academic year ….281 students bag First Class

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said a total of 13,489 graduating students would receive their Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates this year.

Addressing a pre-convocation Press Conference on Monday, Prof. Ogundipe said out of the number, 7,198 or 53 per cent would be awarded first degrees in various faculties.

Giving the breakdown of the graduands, the Vice Chancellor stated that 281 students graduated in the First class Division, with the Faculty of Engineering coming out tops on the list with 70 First Class graduating students.

“A total of 2,139 finished in the Second Class Upper Division, while 2,870 are in the Second Class Lower Division. In the Third Class Division, we have 1,148 students graduating in the category while 117 with Pass Degree. The University shall be graduating a total of 453 students whose degrees are not classified. The Diploma graduating class ( being diploma in Human Kinetics and Health Education (HKHE) and Social Development and Administration (SDA), is 159” 53 per cent , Ogundipe said.

He said the 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies would take place between Monday, March 3 and Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the J. F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, Main Campus of the University.

According to him, the Convocation Lecture entitled: “The Role of Disruptive Technologies in Sustainable Economic Transformation” , which will be delivered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Osa Ali (Pantami), has been scheduled for Monday, March 9 at noon.

The Chancellor’s Pre-Convocation Cocktail, he said, would be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Chancellor’s Lodge of the institution, while on Tuesday, March 10, there will be the award of first degrees, diplomas certificates and prizes to graduating students from the Faculties of Education, Social Sciences, Arts, Environmental Sciences and Science.

The VC also announced that there would be the conferment of Emeritus Professorship to Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe and Honorary Doctorate Degrees to Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh; Alhaji (Dr.) Muhannadu Indimi and Chief Biodun Shobanjo.

He explained that while the award to Dr. Stella Adadevoh was posthumous for preventing Ebola Virus in Nigeria in 2014, the award to Indimi was in recognition of hi immense contribution to the growth of education through provision of infrastructure, equipment and scholarships to underprivileged ones on the society.

He said the award to Shobanjo was” in recognition of the giant strides he has made in the media space”

For a better society

Total Views: 234 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

