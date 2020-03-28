UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York City

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the donation of 250,000 protective face masks by the organisation to health workers in New York City.

In a statement on Saturday, Guterres said the masks, in stores at the UN headquarters in the city, were “in surplus to United Nations requirements”.

New York State state is currently the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic in the United States with no fewer than 52,000 cases and 728 deaths.

The UN chief said: “We speak with one voice to express our resolute support for this great city and its proud people.

“To us, New York is not just our home or the headquarters of the United Nations.

“It is a vibrant international capital through which the world communicates, debates, trades and prospers.

“On behalf of the UN community and the diplomatic corps, we sincerely hope this modest donation makes a difference.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told newsmen on Saturday that New Yorkers were disoriented over the spread of the virus in the state.

Cuomo said the state was on lockdown, with the peak of the virus forecast to be up to three weeks away.

