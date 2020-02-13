UMCN Orphanage commends Taraba govt, donors, others

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The United Methodist Church in Nigeria Orphanage has expressed its appreciation to Taraba State Government, individual donors, NGOs, Non – denominations, Muslim brothers and sisters and philanthropist for their contribution to the growth of the Orphanage.

The Coordinator of the Orphanage, Simon Benjamin, made the appreciation in a Press Statement issued to journalists in Jalingo.

“We sincerely appreciate you all for your support for upkeep of the Orphanage that gives hope to Orphan children whom were opportune to be in the Orphanage through spiritual and moral training for the betterment of their future.

“We also appreciate the igbo community in Taraba State and all other spiritual fathers that encourages their members to visit the Orphanage and put smiles on the faces of the children”, he said.

He further appreciated all media outfits in the state for giving awareness to the public, thereby coming to the aid of the Orphanage.

“We celebrated all festivities (Christmas and New Year) with joy and in good spirit because of the treatment people gave to us (Orphans) make us feel sense of belonging to the community”

He listed the needs of the Orphanage to include Soup/ ingredients, school Uniforms and compound wears, sandals, toothpaste/ toothbrush, body creams, clippers, drugs and game materials.

Others are, Food flask, plates, spoons and cups, Skills acquisition materials such as Laptops/ Desktop computers, Printers, Knitting and Shoe filing machines and staff motivation so as to put in their best and Scholarship for Children in Colleges and Universities in Nigeria and abroad.

“We want to use the medium to inform the public that the Orphanage does not send her staff to the streets, homes and shops to collect any financial or materials assistance on its behalf. Anybody found doing that in the name of the Orphanage should be arrested and persecuted’’, he added.

