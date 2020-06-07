Umanah Umanah floats empowerment scheme

By Eyo Akaiso, Uyo

The booklet according to him, contains information on how to move whoever that subscribes to it from zero to cash and cash to more cash.

Foremost Nigerian entrepreneur and financial expert, Mr. Umanah E. Umanah popularly known as “Money man of Africa” has staged a come with the publication of a booklet titled “Working Currency “.

Published and marketed by No Burn Global Limited, the booklet described by the author as “The New source of money is not money in the hands of a few but information in the hands of many”, costs N350 only.

Once one subscribes to the booklet which is coded, whether s/he can or can’t read the person starts to make money automatically. This is where empowerment clinic comes in, to train subscribers on how working currency which has no legs can walk to them even while asleep.

At the empowerment clinic which is on going at the high brow Ewet Housing Estate, attendants are trained to train others on different ways of catching fishes not waiting to be given fishes using the booklet as a guide.

In a chat with newsmen after a rigorous training session, the financial guru said he has a new focus for 2020 tagged “Entrepreneurial Nigeria” aimed at making average Nigerians entrepreneurs.

Asked how a market woman in the remote and rural areas who has no access to the training can benefit from the empowerment, his answer went thus: “a market woman who can’t read and write provided she can afford to pay for the booklet she will automatically be attached with a mentor to explain everything to her.

Ideas rule the world. Location doesn’t matter. Whether she is in the remotest area it doesn’t matter”.

On the challenges he is experiencing, he listed inability of people to adapt to changes by thinking vertically instead of the usual horizontal way of thinking.

He also lamented the occurrence of unforeseen circumstances like the Covid 19 pandemic which according to him, has dealt a terrible blow to the business.

In the early nineties or thereabout if I am not mistaken, the name Umanah Umanah was synonymous with money. He turned so many Nigerians into millionaires through his power of creative thinking or what he would like to call vertical thinking. His base then was the garden City of Port Harcourt but after a crush with the military junta over his modus operandi not much was heard of him.

On what really transpired he referred the newsmen to read a book titled “Odacity of Journalism” authored by one Anietie Usen to really know what happened.

Umanah Umanah is married with five grown up children, all graduates.