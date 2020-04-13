UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from St. Thomas’ hospital in London after a week that saw him spend three days in an intensive care unit. He will not immediately be returning to work, but rather will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, a statement from his office said Sunday.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” a spokesman said.

The U.K. has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus fatalities of any country in the world at 9,875, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, with 79,885 cases. Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds praised the medical staff at St Thomas’ hospital Sunday, describing “very dark” times during the last week.

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

