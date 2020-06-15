UI to APC: You lied; we can’t award two certificates to a graduate

From: Joe Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan ( UI) has described the claim by the All Progressive Congress ( APC) that governor Godwin Obaseki was awarded two certificates with separate dates as absolute false .

Speaking with journalists on Sunday , the Registrar of the institution , Mr. Olubunmi Faluyi insisted that governor Obaseki remains an alumnus of the institution .

Earlier, the University of Ibadan management had issued a statement confirming the embattled governor as a graduate of the institution .

” Obaseki gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the university’s archives “, the university in a statement issued earlier said.

Also, the Director of Public Communications , University of Ibadan, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo added that the claim of the APC, on which governor Obaseki was disqualified in the party’s primary election, was untrue

He said ” we stand by our statement on Obaseki . How can you award two certificates to a candidate . That is not true . It is not possible . He graduated in 1979 from the university. And we issued only one certificate to him, not two .”

The ruling party , APC during its screening exercise, said it discovered some discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s UI certificate as one of the reasons for his disqualification .

Presenting its report to the National Working Committee headed by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole , on Saturday, the APC Screening Appeal Committee headed by Abubakar Fari said that ” it is inconceivable that the same university will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate .

“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate, there is no indication as to where he served . We find that he should be disqualified.”

The National Chairman of the party , who has been on loggerheads with governor Obaseki had commended the chairman and members of the Appeal Committee for doing a meticulous job.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

