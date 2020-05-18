UGO AMADI

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Pan African financial institution, has upgraded its mobile banking application, introducing lots of exciting and interactive features to aid banking, whilst allowing customers to perform unlimited transactions with simple taps on their mobile phones.

UBA Upgrades Mobile App, Introduces New Features for Customers

The award winning innovative bank which was the first to launch its chat bot Leo on the continent, is committed to delivering superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers.

Sampson Aneke, group head, Digital Banking, who spoke about the new features of the upgraded mobile app, said UBA as a listening institution, aims to provide the best value possible for its customers through a more interactive, user friendly interface that makes available a myriad of opportunities from the comfort of customers’ homes.

He explained that the new mobile app will now prompt users to use their device enabled biometrics, adding that the menu has been reduced and divided into sub-menus to enable users view Transaction History, Net worth, Trends amongst others at a glance.

“With the new interface, the user can now see all the transfer options including the saved beneficiary option at a glance and can even order food for delivery via the app,” he said.

Customers who subscribe to the lifestyle offering on the app will enjoy access to the free online medical doctor, a great response to the new norm created by Covid-19 pandemic.

Other features of the app, as highlighted by Aneke, include the live chat option, where users can communicate on the go with dedicated staff trained to assist with any enquires and challenges; biller validation; as well as group transfer – a new menu where users can create groups, save members and transfer funds to up to 100 members on the group.

This Group Beneficiary transfer feature which does a single lumpsum debit and multiple credits to beneficiaries irrespective of banks where their accounts are domiciled, makes the upgraded UBA app, the first app in Africa to be able to pay salaries, thus addressing a major need in the MSME space.

“Another exciting feature that we have already started receiving rave feedback from our customers for, Is the one that enables users make Loan Requests via Click Credit(For Salary Account Holders) or Quick loans which is available to both savings and current account holders. Our customers have already started to enjoy these services, and I can tell you that they are very pleased with these new offerings,” Aneke said.

Kennedy Uzoka, UBA’s group managing director, expressed delight with the upgrade of the new mobile app and stated that the bank’s numerous investments into digital transformation has begun to yield good returns for customers, going by the reviews already received.

“I would like to let you know that all the investments we have made over the years in the area of technology will begin to yield now, because already UBA’s new Mobile Banking App demonstrates our resolve to provide unparalleled experience across all our channels is in line with UBA’s vision to dominate Africa’s digital banking space,” Uzoka said.

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, the United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting its communities, through challenging times.

For a better society

Total Views: 36 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

