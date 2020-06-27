UBA hosts Airtel MD in quarterly business series, calls for registration of business, SMEs owners

In its continuous attempt to support the growth and sustainability of small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria and Africa, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc will be hosting the UBA Business Series on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The UBA Business Series, which is held quarterly, is a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best business practices on how entrepreneurs can build a sustainable business empire especially in the challenging business environment in Africa.

In this edition, which will be held via Microsoft Teams, UBA will host the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Network, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, who will give tips to business leaders and participants on ways to ensure their businesses survive especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open event will be held virtually starting at 2pm WAT on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and interested participants can register via http://bit.ly/UBA-Business-Series-Registration

Ogunsanya will be speaking on the topic: ‘Strategies and competencies for adjusting to a Post COVID-19 Business Environment’, and will aim to equip business owners with the important and essential strategies on how to recover and rebuild their business concerns following losses incurred due to the pandemic which took the world by storm, thus forcing many businesses to re-examine their models and strategies in line with the new normal.

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, said that far beyond banking services, UBA is interested in ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time, adding that the Business Series, which is hosted quarterly, will assist to arm business leaders with all the knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.

He said, “Even in this period of the pandemic, it is interesting to note that some businesses are still making it big. How? you will ask, these are some of the questions we will address in our seminar on Tuesday. We have a business leader who is experienced in every sense of the word and is willing to share insight with others on ways to grow their business and put it on firm footing as we try to move beyond this pandemic. I will advise everyone to tune in, even if you do not have a business, it is an opportunity to learn something new.”

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, said that the business seminar is open to all business owners and leaders across Nigeria. She explained that it is a capacity building programme which aims to assist participants to gain practical knowledge and insights to help their businesses thrive.

Nwoga explained that the UBA Business Series has previously hosted renowned business leaders like Mr Haresh Keswani, MD/CEO Artee Group (Spar) who pioneered the second wave of retail revolution in Nigeria through the birth of Park n Shop.

Segun Ogunsanya, MD/CEO Airtel Networks Limited, is an Engineer and a Chartered Accountant by profession with over 27 years’ experience garnered across multiple geographies, organizations and diverse sectors such as telecoms, consulting, Banking and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). He joined Airtel Nigeria in 2012 and he has repositioned the company to become profitable and the second largest telecommunications company by revenue and serving over 50 million customers.

The United Bank for Africa is a leading pan-African financial institution offering banking services to more than 20 million customers globally. With footprint in 20 African countries and presence globally in the United Kingdom, the USA and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

