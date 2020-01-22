UBA Connect: Africa to benefit from intra-Africa trade -Alawuba

COMFORT EKELEME

Following its introduction of UBA Connect, Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Mr. Oliver Alawuba has said that Africa stands to benefit substantially from intra-Africa trade which is facilitated the easy flow of capital within the continent.

Alawuba who spoke about the product, said, “as a bank committed to creating superior value for all its stakeholders, we are focused on ensuring that we continue to contribute significantly to the development of Africa by improving accessibility and trade with UBA Connect, among other innovative services.”

UBA recently introduced UBA Connect, a service that enables the customers of the bank to conduct traditional banking transactions at any UBA branch in the 20 African countries where the bank operates.

The service, which is available to both customers and non-customers alike, is expected to encourage intra-African trade, as cash withdrawal can now be done in local currencies within the continent while deposits can also be made at any location regardless of where the account is domiciled.

Alawuba explained that the new offering allows easy transfers to UBA accounts across African countries as well as cash deposit into UBA accounts at any of the bank’s locations in Africa, adding that the cash will be dispensed to customers in local currencies at competitive exchange rates.

Group Head, Marketing, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, said, “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers the ease and convenience of UBA Connect. This is in addition to an array of digital platforms which have made banking seamless for more than 12 million people who have trusted us with their money.

