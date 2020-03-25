Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed, total number now 46

With the two, the number of cases in the country has risen to 46.

In a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, one of the cases is in Lagos while the other one is in Osun.

The two cases are imported.

The tweet reads: “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”

