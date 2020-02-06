Two killed, scores injured as overhead tank collapses on pre-nursery classroom

It was gathered that the overhead tank of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water which was placed on a high stand of a house adjacent to the school fell from its height and landed on the roof of the pre-nursery classroom.

The impact led to the death of two pupils, Wisdom Ezenwudo age three years and another two year female pupil whose identity is yet to be ascertained while two others, namely, Chimelumeze Obelenwa, aged One year seven months and Kosisochukwu Anthony, aged One year ten months sustained varying degree of injuries.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed said, “On the 05/2/2020 at about 11:15am, a Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu was alerted about the incident rushed to the scene and took the children to the hospital.

He said that the two injured pupils are responding to treatment.

While commiserating with parents of the victims, the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident