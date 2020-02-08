Two Internet fraudsters jail for years in Kwara

The convicts, Oyedele Olamide and Abdulrahman Mohammed Olamide were convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment after a Kwara State High Court Presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye found them guilty of the offences levelled against them by the EFCC.

The charge against Abdulrahman reads: "That you,Abdulrahman Mohammed Olamide (alias Fox Tim) on or about the 28th day of September, 2019 , in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, did cheat by personation, when you pretended to be Fox Tim and in that assumed character received a $50 (Fifty Dollar) iTunes gift card through your email account [email protected] from one Brian Kelly, an American citizen, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Panal Code"

The charge against Oyedele reads: “That you, Oyedele Olamide, (Alias Kaithlyn Williams), between the month of April and December 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did attempt to cheat by personation, when you represented yourself as a white female named Kaithlyn William’s to one Damir Hodzic via your email address [email protected] in other to induce him to send you money/gift card, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed am offence contrary to section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Law”

The two convicts during the arraignment pleaded guilty to the separate charges brought against them.

Justice Oyinloye while delivering judgment on the matter said the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and hereby convict the defendants as charged.