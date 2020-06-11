Two house maids defile employer’s daughters with finger, stick

Two housemaids, Peace Sunday, 19, and Bose Augustine, 18, have been arrested and charged to Court by the police for allegedly defiling their employer’s daughters, aged two and 17, with fingers and wooden stick.

The duo were arrested the police at Ilasa Division, Lekki in Lagos State.

According to the police, the suspects in the process of defiling the victims inflicted severe injuries on their private parts.

The suspects have been dragged before the state Magistrates’ Court in charge of emergency cases.

The court is presided over by Magistrate Doja Ojo.

The plea of the duo was not taken and they have been temporarily remanded at the police station pending the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution on the matter.

Police prosecution counsel, Inspector Peace Chukwudi,told the court in charge No C/52Q/2020 that the accused persons committed the offence between May 24 and 27, 2020 at Lekki Garden Horizon 2 Estate, Lagos, where they work and live with the two complainants.

Chuwkudi informed the court that the parents of the victims reported to the Police that they left their daughters aged two and 17 in the care of the accused persons as housemaids and went to work, but that before they returned, their maids allegedly defiled their daughters with fingers and wooden stick and in the process inflicted severe injuries on their private parts.

He said following the report, the Police referred the victim to the Mirabel Medical Centre for examination and the medical report revealed that the accused persons had defied the victims several times with fingers and wooden stick.

He said the offences the accused persons committed were punishable under sections 411 and 261 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ojo adjourned the case till July 4, 2020 for the advice of the DPP.

