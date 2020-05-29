Trump terminates U.S. relations with WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump said his country will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation(WHO).

He announced this today in Washington, weeks before the 30 day ultimatum given to the UN agency expires.

Trump had earlier stopped U.S. funding of the agency.

He blamed the agency for the mismanaged coronavirus pandemic in his country.

The U.S. leads the world in the number of virus caseload and fatalities.

Over 100,000 people have died of the virus in the U.S. and over 1.75 million cases recorded.

Trump had refused to take responsibility for the poor management and blamed WHO for not alerting his country about the seriousness of the virus.

The WHO has vehemently denied his accusation.

He also blames China, where the virus started last December, for not being transparent.

