Trump accuses China of backing Democratic party

President Donald Trump of the United States has alleged that the Chinese Government will stop at no cost to make him lose his bid for a 2nd term.

This, however, is in Trump’s continuous criticism of China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. President also added that he believes Beijing would likely prefer Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden to win in November’s Presidential election.

Biden has the backing and support of top party stalwarts, including former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 60,000 people from 1.06 million confirmed cases in the United States, presently ravaging the economy – the American Leader’s main selling point for his re-election campaign.

Trump added that Beijing faced a lot of possible consequence for the virus outbreak in the U.S.

The United States President stressed that China should have gone public on informing the entire world about coronavirus much earlier.

“There are many things I can do. We’re looking for what happened. China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” Trump told Reuters.

The U.S leader, in another statement rebuffed the polls in favour of Biden’s emergence as U.S. President in the coming November election.

He said that: “I don’t believe the polls. I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent”, the President said.

Prior to this, Trump had made allegations against China, accusing the Asian nation of creating the Coronavirus Disease ravaging the globe.

This, however, has not altered the trade relationship between the two nations as China plans to buy 30 million tones of crops from the US.

For a better society

Total Views: 80 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

