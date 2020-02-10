Troops rescue 2 students, other abducted by Boko Haram insurgents

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The troops of the Nigerian Army under the Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued two students and one other passenger along Maiduguri – Gubio road in a fierce rescued battle.

Briefing newsmen at the headquarters of the theater command yesterday, the theater commander, Major General Olusehun Adeniyi “the Boko Haram came with 15 gun trucks and sharply blocked and attacked motorists between Gubio and Maguneri and kidnapped three passengers including two students in school uniform. Our troops quickly mobilized and overpowered the insurgent’s and skillfully rescued the students unhurt.”

Handing over three rescued persons, the Theater Commander said they were rescued from the Boko Haram insurgents along Gubio Magumeri road in a skillful gun battle by thief troops.

He appealed to school authorities and parents not to allow their students and children to travel with school uniforms, adding that he believes that the insurgents attacked the vehicles because of the uniform, you know the insurgent’s are against western education.

Narrating her ordeals, one of the rescued students, Rukayya Alhaji Gambo., said, “We were abducted by the insurgents along Gubio Magumeri road on our way back to school, Maiduguri.

‘We thought they were military on getting near, they stopped our vehicle and we refused and the driver tried to escaped but they kept on shooting the vehicles until we got hocked in the sand. The driver opened the door and run, for his life while they came and asked us to enter their vehicles”

“On our way to the bush, the troops of the Nigerian military opened fire on them with Artillery gun, where they left their vehicle and abandoned us”, she added.

