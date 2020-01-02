Home Photo Gallery Trinity House Ministries Int’l cross over night held in Lagos

Trinity House Ministries Int’l cross over night held in Lagos

L-r... Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao, her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Oba’s Council Oba Francis Olusola Alao. General Overseer Trinity House Ministries International Pastor , Ituah Ighodalo, during the cross over night of Prayer and praises to God , ushering in the new year held at Trinity House Ministries International held in Lagos on 31/12/2019.. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

General Overseer  Trinity House Ministries International  Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, leading the worshippers in prayers.

 Cross Section of Worshippers praying to God .

Cross Section of Worshippers Singing Praises to God during the cross over night  of Prayer and praises to  God , ushering  in the new year held at Trinity House Ministries International  held in Lagos  on 31/12/2019 … PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

