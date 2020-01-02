Trinity House Ministries Int’l cross over night held in Lagos
L-r... Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao, her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Oba’s Council Oba Francis Olusola Alao. General Overseer Trinity House Ministries International Pastor , Ituah Ighodalo, during the cross over night of Prayer and praises to God , ushering in the new year held at Trinity House Ministries International held in Lagos on 31/12/2019.. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
General Overseer Trinity House Ministries International Pastor , Ituah Ighodalo, leading the worshippers in prayers.
Cross Section of Worshippers praying to God .
Cross Section of Worshippers Singing Praises to God during the cross over night of Prayer and praises to God , ushering in the new year held at Trinity House Ministries International held in Lagos on 31/12/2019 … PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
