Travelers decry deteriorating state of Niger Bridge

…Says bridge now a death trap

From Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

Niger Bridge which is the major link of the eastern part of the country to the south- south geo-political zone is now a death trap.

Travelers through the bridge are now at the mercy of God as they embark on fasting and intensive prayers before the commencement of their journey following its deteriorating stage

The bridge now dotted with major pot holes, recently attracted the attention of the Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who on inspection issued a directive to the state ministry of work to immediately move to the site for a palliative measure.

This palliative according to our investigations only lasted a few weeks when the bridge suddenly collapsed following heavy traffic.

Travelling through this bridge inflicts pains, agony, tears and it’s a nightmare said Mr. Patrick Uchei a bus driver.

A traveler through this bridge could spend eight hours or above for a journey of three minutes from Onitsha to Asaba.

The groundbreaking of the Second Niger Bridge linking the Eastern part of the country to the South – South geo-political zone was done in 2014 by former president Good luck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan 47 years after the commissioning of the first Niger Bridge by former president Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1965.

During the ground breaking, former president Jonathan promised that the then land mark bridge by Julius Berger would be completed in four years at a total cost of N117 billion.

He said the completion of the project would alleviate the congestion on the first Niger Bridge during festive period and also improve road traffic between the south east and the rest of the country.

Six years after the flag-off, the contractors have barely commenced work.

