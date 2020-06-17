Tragedy in Ogun as thunderstorm kills three FRSC officials

Tragedy struck in Ogun State on Wednesday when thunderstorm allegedly struck three officials of the Federal Road Safety in the Ijebu area of the state.

The officials were said to have been struck to death at their office located at the old Ilese tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Channels Television learnt that the incident occurred when the affected officials were planning for the early morning parade.

It was gathered that there were over 10 officials at the scene of the incident when the incident happened.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of the State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, told Channels Television that she cannot confirm the story

“I cannot give any report until when the sector commander is around to give us what really happened, he is not around.

“When he comes back he will tell us what really went wrong. I can’t just start talking because, we don’t really know what happened, whether it was a thunderstorm or whatever until he comes,” she said.

