Tragedy as footballer dies from voodoo ring In Osun

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

A football player named Shuaib Isola has died after he was allegedly killed over an argument which ensued during a football match by a voodoo ring by his friend in Iwo town.

It was gathered that immediately the deceased came in contact with the voodoo ring with which he was hit by his friend Lateef Ahmed during the dispute at St. Mary’s Grammar School football pitch, he collapsed.

When he was rushed to the General Hospital in Iwo, Shuaib was confirmed dead after all attempts to revive him proved abortive.

Also, his parents insisted on immediate burial and declined any suggestion for autopsy to be carried out on the body.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, lamented that the parents of the deceased did not allow an autopsy to be carried out on the body before it was evacuated to the family house.

She added that the command would investigate the matter and bring the suspect to justice.

