Touch of Love & Lifting Hands Foundation celebrates Int’l Widow’s day in Lagos

L-r Guest, Pastor Solomon Olushola , with .CEO/Founder, Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Mrs Folashade Kolawole (blind widow), Akinbolusire Comfort and Janet Akwe, displaying a card for the love they have in Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation.

Mrs Bola Peters and Mrs Esther Odelade.

Touch of love Team: R-L… Olaibi Emmanuel ,Head of operations Adesanya Folashade, Head of Admin , Ojeola Adetokunbo, Head of Media Odinma Theophilus ,Welfare officer during the International Widow’s day celebration Organized by Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation them ‘Invisible Women, Invisible problems’ Lagos. Recently

For a better society

Total Views: 57 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

