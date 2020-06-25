Home Photo Gallery Touch of Love & Lifting Hands Foundation celebrates Int’l Widow’s day ...

Touch of Love & Lifting Hands Foundation celebrates Int’l Widow’s day in Lagos

CEO/ Founder, Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi (3rd left) pose with , Elegbeleye Mariam,  Adeniyi Florence,  Adesunloye Caroline,  Odelade Esther  and Enitan Solomon, during  the International Widow's day celebration them ‘Invisible Women, Invisible problems’ organised by her foundation in Lagos.

L-r  Guest, Pastor Solomon Olushola , with .CEO/Founder, Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Mrs Folashade Kolawole (blind widow), Akinbolusire Comfort and Janet Akwe, displaying a card for the love they have in Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation.

Mrs Bola Peters and Mrs Esther Odelade.

Touch of love Team: R-L…   Olaibi Emmanuel ,Head of operations     Adesanya Folashade,  Head of Admin , Ojeola Adetokunbo, Head of Media      Odinma Theophilus ,Welfare  officer during  the International Widow’s day celebration Organized by  Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation  them ‘Invisible Women, Invisible problems’ Lagos. Recently

