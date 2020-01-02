Touch of Love & Lifting Hands Foundation 4th social intervention program held in Lagos

L-R… Comr. Olaibi; Princess Adebowale; a beneficiary and Engr. Atinuke Owolabi.

Pharmacist Paul Owolabi with Engr Atinuke dancing with aged people.

Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement Hon Princess Aderemi Adebowale being welcome by CEO/Founder Of Touch Of Love And Lifting Hands Foundation, Engr. (Mrs) Atinuke Owolabi.

CEO/Founder Of Touch Of Love And Lifting Hands Foundation, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi and others pose with age people.

CEO/Founder Of Touch Of Love And Lifting Hands Foundation, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi (right with banner) and others during Humanitarian week for widows and aged people inclusiveness in Economic and Social activities ,a panacea to an improved standards of living condition for the abandoned vulnerable people’ held in Lagos on 27/12/2019.

