Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundations,COVID-19 widows ,widowers elders get food items
Engr Atinuk Owolabi Founder , Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation donated food item to an elderly man......
Covid-19 Emergency Food Intervention And Distribution Of Risk Preventive Materials
Engr Atinuk Owolabi Founder , Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation donated Emergency Food Relief process for 500 Vulnerable Aged People And The Abandoned Widows/Widowers In The Society.
She appealed to the Lagos State Government to Partner NGOS that have been involved in Welfare issues in the past to ensure its relief items got to the right beneficiaries in the State
She lamented that old people in Ifako –ijaye and its Environs were neglected in the Ongoing distribution of relief items, hence the foundation’s giant stride to bridge the gap
The Foundation has been taking care of the health and welfare of widowers, elderly citizens and the Vulnerable since inception.
