Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation celebrates valentine’s day with 100 senior citizens

The celebration was marked with classical music, dance, couples talk love, gifting of items and feasting on different menus that lightened the day of this very old people some of whom are abandoned and vulnerable in the society.

The CEO/Founder of the Foundation, Engr. (Mrs) Atinuke Owolabi admonished the aged people to always visit the Foundation Office whenever they feel lonely or distressed as different games, amusement and light food items will be made available to them on a continuous basis. In the spirit of the celebration, Engr. (Mrs) Owolabi rocked to dance with all the aged people.*

*The occasion will remain evergreen in their heart so long as they live

For a better society

Total Views: 41 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

