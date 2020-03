Mum of one, philanthropist and actress Tonto Dikeh has been awarded an award of excellence for humanitarian personality award by VIP360Event.

Tonto shared photos of the award on her page with the caption: Thanks @VIP360Event

Well Appreciated and received..

@t_d_foundation

For a better society

Total Views: 41 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn