Tiv, Jukun, Ichen crisis: Group seeks urgent FG intervention

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The President General, TIv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba State, Chief Goodman Davida, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in bringing the lingering crisis In Taraba State to an end.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, Goodman said the event of the last five days as it regards the unfortunate happenings in Donga local government area called for serious concern.

“As you may be aware, the Tiv people in Donga local government area came under heavy attack in Mararraba last Thursday where innocent people were murdered at Mararraba Market and the surrounding Tiv villages.

“The unfortunate incident started when Ichen youths attacked and badly injured a Tiv man, Mr. Mernyi Chivir, on his farm. In self defense, one of the attackers was killed and the Ichen militia went on rampage, killing about 31 Tiv people, while 21 are still missing.

“The Caretaker Commitee Chairman of Donga local government, Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen, who has maintained a bias position since the outbreak of the crisis said he saw a helicopter landing at Ananum, all in a bid to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it”, he said.

Goodman stated that “It will interest you to know that Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen with the support of top politicians in Donga mobilized security and militia men to attack Ananum village in the early hours of today. As we speak, the attack is still ongoing.

“The entire village has been reduced to rubbles and they are currently hunting our people who fled the attack and killing them like bush animals. We have it from credible sources that the plot is to sack all the Tiv villages in Donga and Takum LGAs.

“The action of Mr. Ipeyen and the unnecessary delay by the Taraba State government in implementing the joint 30-man Jukun/Tiv peace committee harmonized report which was submitted since December 2019, speaks volume.

“It is now obvious that the Taraba State government is not willing to solve the Jukun/Tiv crisis which the government has constantly maintained that it is the internal affairs of the state and the state has the capacity to solve.

“We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency intervene to bring the lingering crisis to an end, else the Jukun are out to annihilate our people in Taraba State because the template to exterminate us is now clearer than ever before”, he further said.

For a better society

Total Views: 112 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

