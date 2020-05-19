Timipre Sylva wants Bayelsa APC members to remain strong

The Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday, advised members of the party in the state to remain strong and steadfast.

Sylva gave the advice in a statement in Yenagoa, issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo.

“Despite the troubling times in which we are all living in, APC members and supporters in the state must not lose hope,” he said.

The minister observed that APC’s overwhelming victory in the Nov. 16, 2019 Governorship election that was voided by the Supreme Court on Feb. 13 still hurts.

He said that the party cannot allow itself to be destroyed by that unfortunate incident.

“It must survive it, reinvent and reposition itself for the great task of transforming Bayelsa State for the good of all its people and residents,” he said.

According to him, APC remains the strongest party in the state and in the country.

Sylva urged people of the state to remain committed to the party and its Next Level agenda of social and economic betterment.

He voiced his concern for the pains that the people were passing through in this season of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all in this together. I share your pains,” Sylva said.

He commended all frontline health workers for their huge sacrifices in the service of humanity and expressed optimism that the pandemics would be history soon.

