Thugs attack Edo deputy gov’s family house, 5 arrested

Thugs on Saturday attacked the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu’s family house in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that a patrol team from the Edo State Police Command responded to a distress call from members of the family and swung into action.

A source said, “One of the thugs scaled the fence and was caught inside the family house of the Deputy Governor.”

The Police eventually arrested five of the thugs, who disclosed that other members of their gang had escaped and are on the run.

Some of the items retrieved from the attackers include locally-made gun, cutlass, battle axe, gunpowder, among others.

The police said the suspected thugs have been transferred to the Area Command for onward movement to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin, while efforts are being intensified to arrest others who are on the run.

