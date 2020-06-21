Three workers of British American Tobacco , Ibadan test positive to COVID-19

It was learnt that the company, which was located along Ibadan-Lagos expressway toll gate has asked some of the workers to go on self isolation after three staff tested positive to the novel virus .

One of the workers (names with held ) who is presently on self isolation in Ibadan disclosed that all the operators on one of the affected lines in the factory have been sent home for self isolation .

He revealed that officials of the National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC ) have continued to call on him and others affected to check on their health progression.

It was further gathered that the company has continued with its operations since its workers showed signs of the virus, and later confirmed with COVID-19 pandemic.

The Incident Manager, Oyo state COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre , Dr. Taiwo Ladipo , a Deputy Director in the Oyo state Ministry of Health, confirmed that officials of the National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) and Ministry of Health have visited the company in view of the reported Coronavirus pandemic.

He explained further that contact tracing has commenced and efforts are on top gear to ascertain the number of affected workers .

Dr. Ladipo, however, said that he cannot at this point in time say that there are cases of coronavirus until the results of samples taken were out .

On the three workers that were confirmed positive , Dr. Ladipo said ” well, on that I cannot say anything about that now.”

According to him, ” we have been to that organization to see the extent of infections . I cannot at this point in time say that we have cases or not , but we have taken samples and we are waiting the results.

” Once we get results, we will be able to work through with them and see whether to close the factory , or perhaps segment the places that those people have been and close that part of the factory.

” But I can assure you that we are working with them as at now. We have correspondences and we been able to go to the organization. The Ministry of Health has been able to get to the BAT as we speak and samples have been taking taken .

Oyo State recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus last Friday night , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 809 , the fourth highest in the country.