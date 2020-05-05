Three policemen contract Coronavirus in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Three policemen attached to Yaba Police Division, Ondo town, Ondo State, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Virus.

They were said to have contracted the disease from a female senior colleague who refused to go for testing despite showing symptoms.

The policemen have been admitted at the state Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, the state capital.

Sources said the female senior police officer resorted to take herbs for treatment rather than go for a test to know her COVID 19 status.

She was exposed by a relative who posted on a WhatsApp platform that her sister has been taking herbs at home to treat herself rather than go to the hospital.

The relative said she cried out so that innocent people around her would not be infected in case she tested positive.

Her words ” I’m ready to give all information needed. It’s my blood sister. The family members did not know. Neighborhood people don’t know ( about her health condition) and she is drinking herbs.

She wondered what is happening to other officers too,stressing that she must not be the only one in Yaba police station, since it is a big police station in Ondo town.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that there was an officer, infected with the disease at Yaba Police Division but was not a senior police officer.

