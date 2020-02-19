There’s a plot to attack National Assembly – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday urged security agencies to beef up security at the National Assembly.

A statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan at an emergency closed-door meeting the Senate leadership had with top security officials.

Lawan noted that unknown and uninvited people “came or are coming into the National Assembly complex and we felt we shouldn’t take this lightly.

“From today, we have to find temporary solution to support the security arrangement here.

”We will find a more permanent solution by the time the entire environment is remodeled,” Lawan said.

Director General of the Department of Security Service (DSS) and representatives of the Defence, Police, Civil Defence, Fire Service and other security agencies attended the parley.

Lawan added that ensuring security for all Nigerians was a responsibility for both the legislative and executive arms of government.

