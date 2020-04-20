There was an error in number of COVID-19 cases announced Saturday –NCDC

According to the centre, the new case recorded against Ekiti was in error as there was no new case in the state.

The centre had on Saturday announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 assigning one to Ekiti State thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to four and in Nigeria to 542.

However, in a tweet on Sunday, NCDC said there was an error in the verification process.

The tweet read: “previous Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.

Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4

“We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error.

“We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases.

“As at 10:40 pm 18th April, the correct breakdown of cases by state is as follows:

Lagos- 306 , FCT- 81, Kano- 37, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 9,

Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Delta- 4,

Ekiti- 3 , Ondo- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2,

Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.”