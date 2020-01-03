Home Photo Gallery The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Opening ceremony of 4 days...

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Opening ceremony of 4 days Crusade in Imo

Campus Fellowship Choristers. Ministering at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State on 3/1/2020.... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 National  Choristers  of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering.  at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground  Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020.

Phillipans  Choristers. Lords Chosen Ministering at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground  Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020.

Cross Section of worshippers at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground  Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Total Views: 42 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply