The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Opening ceremony of 4 days Crusade in Imo

National Choristers of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering. at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020.

Phillipans Choristers. Lords Chosen Ministering at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020.

Cross Section of worshippers at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State .on 3/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 42 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

