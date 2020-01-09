Home Photo Gallery The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 4 days int’l Crusade held...

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 4 days int’l Crusade held in Imo

L-r … The Lord;s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, ,General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha wife Lady Ebere, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, during a 4 days international Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r… Imo State GovernorEmeka Ihedioha wife Lady Ebere,  being prayed by  ,General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, during a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at  Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State …. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

National  Choristers  of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering.

Philippians  Choristers Lords Chosen Ministering .

National coordinator of the Lord’s Chosen in Pakistan Pastor Able Gift. ( 3rd left) with other members.

Deliverance  time at the crusade.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries,  ,General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka,  preaching to the worshippers.

Worshipers at the Crusade.

Cross Section of United State of America Chosen at the Crusade .

Coordinator Chosen  Ukraine  Country Pastor Ndubuisi Ehirim. (middle in Black) with other Members  during a 4 days international just Concluded Crusade  on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at  Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State  from 3rd to7th January 2020 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

