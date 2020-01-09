The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 4 days int’l Crusade held in Imo

L-r… Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha wife Lady Ebere, being prayed by ,General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, during a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State …. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

National Choristers of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering.

Philippians Choristers Lords Chosen Ministering .

National coordinator of the Lord’s Chosen in Pakistan Pastor Able Gift. ( 3rd left) with other members.

Deliverance time at the crusade.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, ,General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, preaching to the worshippers.

Worshipers at the Crusade.

Cross Section of United State of America Chosen at the Crusade .

Coordinator Chosen Ukraine Country Pastor Ndubuisi Ehirim. (middle in Black) with other Members during a 4 days international just Concluded Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State from 3rd to7th January 2020 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 429 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

