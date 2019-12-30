Terrorists hit Nigeria with 27 attacks in 2 weeks — Defence Chief

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, disclosed this Monday while briefing State House correspondents after a Security Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Naval Chief, however, said gallant Nigerian troops were able to repel those attacks and even took out some of the terrorists commanders.

He also announced that the military was considering the possibility of withdrawing its personnel from areas where peace had already been restored so that the police could take up their responsibility of maintaining internal security.

According to him, it is a thing of concern but the armed forces of Nigeria doing all in their powers to ensure that together with other regional partners, the menace of ISWAP was contained.

He also noted that the council appraised the year 2019 generally with emphasis on ongoing operations both within as well as the regional operations ongoing.

“With respect to operations within the country, it was generally agreed and noted that the security agencies have done their very best in ensuring that the deliverables are made clear,” he said.

On the activities of the Islamic State In West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ibok noted: “I will also like you to look at it from a broader African perspective. We have in recent past have attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and other countries in West Africa,”

He said: “Of course the genesis of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is well known for all of us here. While it is painful to lose people and from within, I think the military is doing all within its power to ensure that we overcome the menace and the threats posed by ISWAP.

“You will also recall that just two weeks back we have had over 27 attacks from Boko Haram and ISWAP in the northeast alone.”

Ibok explained that the various operations in the country in the northeast, northwest, north central, the southeast as well as the southwest where all members of the armed forces are taking part as well as the intelligence agencies have ensured that “we all enjoyed a better holiday period that has just been observed.”

“We also recalled that in those areas where the military have been able to achieve desired objectives, from the first quarter of next year, the civil authority will be preparing to take back those responsibilities as the military draws back its forces from those areas to enable it force its attention on other emerging threats and areas of concern.

“It is also observed that in the maritime environment a lot has been done to ensure that our resources are protected. “The outcomes of the operations there have seen to the arrest of about six vessels that were involved in stealing of the nation’s maritime resources.

“Mr. President has directed that the council and the members of armed forces ensure a peaceful society in 2020, to that effect, we are more than determined to continue from where we stopped in 2019 and to ensure that we sustain our various operations to ensure a secured Nigeria for all of us.

“Basically, most of the internal security that we are having as you all are aware is supposed to be the responsibility of the civil authority, the police in particular. Howbeit, so long as Nigeria is not engaged in war outside, it means whatever internal crisis that we have the responsibility rests with the police. In the circumstances that the military has to come in to stabilize the situation, it is only proper that once one area has been dominated by the military and the situation has returned to normal that the Nigerian police takes over the responsibility. And in this instance we also have the civil defence which is supposed to support the police in this regards.

“You will recall also that Mr. President recently approved the recruitment of about 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force, hoping that once these Nigerians get the appropriate training, they will be in the position to fill the gaps. You are aware that Nigeria is such a big country that we cannot tie down the military even in those areas that the deliverables have been achieved and the objectives achieved.”

Asked if the military will be pullout of the northeast, he said: “I better make it very clear that an assessment of what the military will do will be based on the situation on ground.

“It is not expected that the military will withdraw when it is apparent that there is still some threats in such locations. I’m sure we are also aware that the nation is procuring equipment for the military. It is expected that before the second quarter of next year most of these equipment shall be in place. It therefore means that all our hands are put on ground looking at the technology backed surveillance that will enable the military react more efficiently and effectively.

“With that it is also believed that the Nigerian police will take the lead in containing security in such areas that must have been assessed to be in the right place to sustain. I don’t believe that a responsible military will want to withdraw when it is apparent that there is still risk that cannot be overcome by the police.

“Threats assessment will be carried out to see if such areas are capable of being manned by the police and the civil defense that is the position that was reached.