Tension in Okpoko as vigilante group sacks community leader

Briefing newsmen in Okpoko on his alleged removal and subsequent replacement Weekend, Emesinwa said, “Francis Enemuo, leader of a rival faction, myself and others were invited by the Special Senior Adviser, (SSA) to Governor Willie Obiano on Security Matters, Mr Ikechukwu Aduba, who is also the Chairman of Vigilantee Committee, Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, to his office in Awka”

“We were interviewed and they demanded papers from us. I supplied them and after discussion Aduba said in our presence that since there is a sitting judgment from Onitsha High court that said, Emesinwa should complete his tenure and conduct an election, that particular judgment has not been vacated”.

“Even if they use force and remove Emesinwa from the office, he shall

still go back to court and regain his mandate”

“He advised them to first go and vacate the judgment or go and make peace with Emesinwa”

“Then on return to Okpoko few days after that, we were invited by

Aduba’s Administrative Officer, Osegbo, at the office of the Okpoko Police Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Ugochukwu Ugbo, that I should come with one person, Enemuo with one person and Chief Muofunanya, purported to be the traditional ruler of the community.

What he, Osegbo, told us was reverse of what Aduba said. Osegbo told us that whether we are in court or not that Government of Anambra State said it recognised Enemuo as President General, and that he is now handing Enemuo over to the DPO as the PG of Okpoko who he DPO will work with”

“He just said it orally like that without any documents to back up his claim or order. Then I asked him, I think I supplied you people with all relevant papers indicating that I am the incumbent PG.

I told him that Enemuo had even gone to Ogbaru magistrate court where he made an application that I was wrongly made PG and court refused to grant his prayers saying that since the case is before an Appeal court, it has no powers to entertain the matter”

“Just two weeks ego Enemuo went to Ogbaru court again despite our case still pending at the Appeal court, so I am surprise that Osegbo said in the presence of the DPO that he is handing over Enemuo to the DPO as the PG of Okpoko community and DPO concord, may be because I am from Imo state”

“The covid 19 bags of rice brought for distribution by the state

Government were handed over to Enemuo to share when I am the incumbent PG and has not been removed by court or through election process”

Contacted, Aduba’s Administrative Officer, Osegbo, told newsmen that Hon. Emesinwa was impersonating Okpoko PG.

His words, “he is facing a case of impersonation as PG in court and until that case is disposed off, Enemuo will remain as the PG”

“For details I am inviting you to AVG office in Awka, the facts are

there, we have documented evidence to prove our stand, Osegbo stated.