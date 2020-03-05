Temporary coronavirus isolation centre really not in good shape – Senate President

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has lamented that the temporary coronavirus isolation centre in the nation’s capital, Abuja, is not in good shape.

He said this on Wednesday while addressing journalists after an inspection of the facility at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

The Senate President further lamented that the sum of N620 million which had been budgeted to set up the centre was yet to be released.

“We are going to get across to the Minister of Finance and all the other authorities who have anything to do with this, to release this money between today and tomorrow (Thursday) latest,” he said.

According to him, nobody should be found wanting whether or not there are any cases of the coronavirus.

He, therefore, described the situation as unacceptable, noting that the centre has to be fixed within the fastest time possible.

“There is no way that Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa with a population of 200 million, yet in the Federal Capital and the surrounding states – six of the north-central, you don’t have one room that you can call an isolation centre where anyone who unfortunately falls into this crisis would be taken to.

“This is not acceptable,” Lawan stressed.

